Kearney Area Development Council Executive Director Shawna Searcy was elected president of the Missouri Economic Development Council. MEDC is a statewide, nonprofit association of economic development professionals and community leaders. MEDC provides its members with access to professional development, public policy and marketing communications programs.
“The economic development professionals within MEDC have been my teachers, my resources and my mentors,” said Shawna Searcy. “It is an honor to be able to give back to an organization that has invested so much in me and my community.”
"I am excited for the leadership of Shawna as the new president of MEDC. I know she will keep moving our organization in the right direction. I look forward to working with her over the next year,” said outgoing MEDC President Scott Sattler.
Searcy has served in various capacities with MEDC including district director and public policy chair before joining the Executive Board three years ago. She assumed president of MEDC July 1.
“Shawna has been a vital part of economic development in the Kearney community for the past eight years,” said Kearney Area Development Council President David Hinck. “Her passion and knowledge have made her an invaluable asset to the Kearney Area Development Council. We are proud that one of Kearney’s own will be leading the Economic Development Council for the entire state of Missouri for the next year.”
Searcy lives in Kearney with her husband and two children.
The mission of the Kearney Area Development Council is “to do all things necessary or appropriate to promote economic development, within the present and future geographical boundary of the Kearney R-1 School District.” The KADC works to grow the local business community and attract new employers to Kearney. In addition, the KADC is involved in workforce and infrastructure initiatives, as well as the promotion of Kearney at the regional and state level.
