Learn how depreciation affects car value

Vehicle depreciation is something all new car buyers should be aware of when they are shopping for their new automobiles.

 Metro Creative

Buying a new car can be an exciting prospect. Having something that no one has previously owned or used can elicit pride. But new car buyers are no doubt familiar with the conventional wisdom that, the moment a new car leaves the dealership, it loses a considerable amount of its value. Drivers may be surprised at just how much and how quickly that value drops.

According to Capital One, car value can depreciate as much as 20 to 30% in the first year. The rate at which cars lose value after the first year is not as steep, and can be influenced by factors like age, mileage and how well the car has been maintained. However, Kelley Blue Book reports cars generally shed about 60% of their original purchase price within the first five years.

