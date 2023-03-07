LIBERTY — Lemonality owner Tawni Jedwski points to the three words of “home, paper, gift" that adorn the store.
“I want to be that one-stop shop for gifts that include some home goods, paper products and those fun gifts you can’t find elsewhere,” she said.
Lemonality opened in mid-September, but visitors of the store need to come back often.
“The plan is to keep bringing in items for various seasons as well as holidays,” she explained. “There will be evolution to the store.”
Lemonality, at 10 W. Kansas St. in Liberty, is Jedwski’s labor of love, too.
“I was a paralegal and after the birth of my first child, I was miserable and feeling overworked,” she said. “I knew it was time to try something different.”
The first step came with an ETSY store that she ran for five years.
“I enjoyed the creative world and I knew what I liked,” she said. “With the brick-and-mortar location, I wanted to offer a mix of local products and items from small businesses.”
Along with the home goods and gifts, there are T-shirts, cups and other accessories. Jedwski said her family also has a print shop, where much of the store’s shirts are screen-printed.
The labor of love idea continues as Jedwski finds help from her family, especially her mother, Christie Berlener, who helped with store set-up and can often be seen during Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. events such as the recent Wine About Winter.
“I wish there was a fun story about the name,” she said, chuckling. “I have always loved lemons and it’s a fun name. I think it stands out for shoppers.”
Jedwski said among her favorite things in the store are the cocktail mixers. The flavors are not typical ones, but include blackberry and sage or strawberry and rhubarb. She also likes the party supplies that change out with the seasons and the many holidays.
“I really love our fresh flowers, too,” she said. "People who come in often remark about the store's smell. It's that combination of the flowers, soaps and candles."
The store also includes decorative signs, door mats, pillows, games and puzzles, pet accessories, art, wrapping paper, cards, candy, stationary, lanyards, tote bags, baby toys and milestone props marking baby's development.
"I adore my light, bright, cheery store," she said. "It's a fun, vibrant place with so much to look at — and hopefully with the seasonal updates, people come back often."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.