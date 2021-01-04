LIBERTY — In mid-December, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson filled several empty seats on various state boards and commissions.
John Parry of Liberty was appointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board. According to the board’s website, the board's mission is “to assist infrastructure and economic development projects in Missouri by providing the critical component of the total financing for projects that have a high probability of success, but are not feasible without the board's assistance.”
Such programs include bonds and loans.
Parry is the president and founder of The Parry Group, a holding company for area health care properties. He previously served as CEO of Hometown Hearing and Audiology. Under his leadership, the company was recognized by Business Monthly's 25 Under 25 as one of Kansas City’s top businesses with 25 or fewer employees.
Parry currently serves as treasurer of the Kansas City University Board of Trustees. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in health care administration and marketing from Ottawa University in Kansas.
