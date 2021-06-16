Liberty Commerce Center construction underway

LIBERTY — The project known as the Liberty Commerce Center, a new, speculative industrial park located off of South Liberty Parkway and Hughes Road, is underway with construction of the first building in the industrial park ongoing. The space will be about 274,000 square feet for this first building.
Members of Liberty City Council, Liberty Economic Development and NorthPoint Development recently turned dirt during a project groundbreaking. On Monday, June 14, the city council continued the development process with approval of the next two park buildings.
According to Brandon Smith, the city’s economic and business development manager, the next two buildings will encompass roughly 1 million square feet. The project proposes a Chapter 100 tax abatement for the industrial project for a 20-year period. The abatement starts in the first year with 90% and ends with 18% in year 20.
According to the city, the abatement program allows sales tax exemption for developers on equipment, machinery, construction materials and other qualified purchases.
“NorthPoint has said the leases will be in by the end of the year and ready for occupancy next year,” Smith said.
Chris Chancellor, NorthPoint Development, said interest in leasing building space has been surprising.
“While there is nothing solid, we are taking quite a few requests for proposals,” he said.
