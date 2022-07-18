Liberty Hospital earns national accreditation

Liberty Hospital was awarded national accreditation by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer for delivering "high-quality, multidisciplinary, patient-centered care to cancer patients," states a release.
“This important designation reflects our collaboration with St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and other practitioners to deliver personalized, leading-edge care to our community,” Interim President and CEO Raghu Adiga said. “We appreciate the commitment of our physicians, hospital and clinic team to set and attain high standards and achieve this outstanding accomplishment.”
Since 2015, Liberty Hospital and St. Luke’s Cancer Institute have partnered to provide a diagnostic and treatment program that offers personalized options for patients.
"The program includes multidisciplinary treatment planning as well as access to industry and National Cancer Institute-sponsored studies. It provides precision oncology services, a leading-edge breast care program and genetic counseling as well as on-site infusion and chemotherapy, rehabilitation, survivorship and support services," states the release.
Members of the hospital’s Cancer Committee represent Liberty Hospital, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute, MAWD Pathology Group, Kansas City Urology Care and more. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive care. The American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care.
Learn more about Liberty Hospital at libertyhospital.org and St. Luke’s Cancer Institute at saintlukeskc.org.
