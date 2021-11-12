LIBERTY — Liberty Hospital has received an “A” grade for its dedication to patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections, according to a release from the hospital. Liberty Hospital scored highest among the Northland hospitals.
"We appreciate being honored for the commitment of our providers and staff to keep our patients safe,” said President and CEO David Feess. "This award is one of the highest possible for a hospital, and we work tenaciously to provide high-quality care.”
The Hospital Safety Grade is compiled under the guidance of experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. The score is free to the public and designed to give consumers information they can use to inform themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay. More than 2,600 acute-care hospitals nationwide are graded twice each year, and grades are based on the review of 27 measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.