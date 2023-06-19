Liberty entrepreneur creates unique travel piece for all ages

Zipplicity creator Amber Waldeier shows off a full neck pillow that features three days worth of summer clothing and a cellphone inside.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — If necessity is the mother of invention, Liberty's Amber Waldeier may just be that creator.

Waldeier and her family were planning a beach vacation to celebrate her recovery from several health issues including hip surgery, which required four months of recovery.

Amber Waldeier, creator and inventor of Zipplicity Un-Luggage and the Zipplicity neck pillow, explains her efforts and hopes other travelers see the use in her invention.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.