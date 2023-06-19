LIBERTY — If necessity is the mother of invention, Liberty's Amber Waldeier may just be that creator.
Waldeier and her family were planning a beach vacation to celebrate her recovery from several health issues including hip surgery, which required four months of recovery.
One thing that frustrated her during this planning was luggage fees. To scale back packing, Waldeier began tinkering with a neck pillow that could be stuffed with clothing, swimsuits, a beach towel and other travel necessities.
“The first examples were made out of quilters’ cotton,” she explained. “It didn’t have a lot of give, but I learned to put in a zipper. Then my family started encouraging me, including my aunt, mother and sister. I wanted to decrease baggage while saving money for activities and excursions. It’s about making memories.”
Those words spurred an application for a provisional patent, which she received in August 2019. The family flew to Mexico with some of the earliest prototypes in October that year. She then sewed another 50 to 60 with a better pattern and more forgiving fabric.
“My patent attorney told me to look at a cut and sew shop in town,” she said. “I come from a graphic design background, not a sewer. I did so much research and found a small-batch manufacturing location in town. I met Laura Treas and Fashion Tech KC in the West Bottoms. She empowers women, helping those who are coming out of shelters or are refugees. She is giving them training.”
Now calling her creation Zipplicity Un-Luggage, Waldeier has found support from Liberty Economic Development Corporation’s Jolinda McClintock, who serves as the full-time business facilitator for their newest initiative to support Liberty area small businesses.
Waldeier explained that when COVID-19 hit and the lockdown took place in March 2020, her sales slowed as people weren’t traveling.
“We ended up using a stimulus check and I bought the full patent,” she said. “In August 2022, the patent came through so that’s a full three years invested in this project.”
Last June, Waldeier restarted sales and found new avenues including Amazon and Uncommon Goods out of Brooklyn. That initial order sold out. Then, a video she made went viral where she demonstrated how to pack the Zipplicity Un-Luggage neck pillow.
“Think about three days of summer clothes rolled in here,” she said. “It runs through TSA and is seen as a comfort accessory.”
Friends and family have commented that when the pillow is full, it has a similar effect to a weighted blanket.
“It’s also great security as you have your phone and passport right at your neck,” she said.
Her kids, 11 and 13, are learning lessons in entrepreneurship from her. They are also learning to live with less.
“I have business things to learn,” she said. “I would like to get the pillow into airport stores where savvy travelers can pick them up. I think most people like the minimal mindset. It would help prevent being an overpacker.”
The Fulfillment House in Kearney packages and ships orders that come through the Zipplicity website. The Fulfillment House is a local workshop for adults with special needs.
“As a small local nonprofit, we love helping other local businesses with their fulfillment and shipping needs. We have enjoyed working with Zipplicity Un-Luggage, Paradigm Direct LLC, Paisley Paws and local school districts,” said Abigail Deiter, operations supervisor at Fulfillment House. “Our mission is to provide meaningful and enriching employment opportunities for adults with special needs, and community engagement is a large part of that. Our associates take great care and pride in their work and appreciate its impact on our community.”
In the future, Waldeier hopes to see create a whole line for fashionable travel for men and women.
“I want to keep it in made in America, too,” she said. “I can see plans to help teens who may be in foster care have something to carry their valuables in or for those in homeless shelters. I believe God gave me this patent to help others down the road.”
