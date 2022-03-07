Mid-Continent Public Library Director and CEO Steven V. Potter will retire at the end of June. Potter has been the director of MCPL, which operates 35 service locations and serves more than 850,000 residents across Jackson, Clay and Platte Counties, for 12 years, but he has worked for the library since 1988.
“During his 34 years with MCPL, Potter has served in a variety of different roles — from shelving books and managing day-to-day branch operations to cataloging and digitizing items, overseeing system-wide technology projects and performing administrative functions at the library’s headquarters,” states a release about his retirement.
“I feel much has been accomplished in my three decades at MCPL,” said Potter. “We have worked hard to provide the best library experience, and I think the people I’ve worked with for all these years have exhibited exceptional stewardship, allowing the library to have a great collection, welcoming facilities and a strong financial position. It has been my great honor to serve this library, and I know staff will continue to provide great service in my absence.”
During his tenure as director, Potter ushered in many milestones and achievements for the library system, including:
• 2010 – MyMCPL.org website is launched. “Incidentally, Potter coded and launched the library’s first website in 1995,” states the release.
• 2011 – Downloadable eBooks are added to MCPL’s services. eBooks are the fastest growing and most quickly adopted service in the library’s history.
• 2013 – The Story Center at MCPL is established with support from the Kauffman Foundation to help storytellers create and share their work and connect with the work of others.
• 2014 – MCPL wins the IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service Award, presented by First Lady Michelle Obama.
• 2014 – Square One Small Business Services at MCPL is established with support from the Kauffman Foundation to help local entrepreneurs and business owners.
• 2016 – Voters pass Proposition L, which increases the library system’s funding for the first time in more than three decades, allowing the system to enhance offerings and update physical spaces.
• 2017 – MCPL launches its “Reading Rocket,” a mobile early literacy unit that travels to “transportation deserts” to provide Library services.
To date, the capital improvement plan to update all library branches is nearly complete. One outstanding project is the addition of an auditorium to the Woodneath Library Center, located near Liberty in Kansas City.
“Mr. Potter has been an exceptionally effective leader and strong advocate for libraries, and Mid-Continent Public Library is well-respected and nationally renowned as a direct result,” said MCPL Board Member Joycelyn Tucker Burgo. “His long, successful tenure has allowed the MCPL district to flourish through child and adult literacy, small business development and building the modern community resource MCPL is today."
Burgo said the community has been fortunate to have Potter at the helm of the library system as director.
"If there was a way to keep him at the helm, I would be all for it. I applaud his many accomplishments and wish him well," she said.
In addition to his work for MCPL, Potter is a member of regional and national organizations including Clay County Economic Development Council’s board and is an officer with Mid-America Library Alliance and Missouri Public Library Directors.
“I really look forward to benefiting from Mid-Continent Public Library’s service as a customer for the first time since 1988,” said Potter.
