Mid-Continent Public Library's Square One Small Business Service has a variety of upcoming digital workshops geared toward small business owners.
Starting in August
The library service will offer “Which Social Media is Right for Your Business?” via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Oct. 19.
The “Business Model Canvas Workshop” will be offered via Zoom at Wednesday, Aug. 18, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.
“Getting Creative with Canva: Using Canva for YouTube” will be the feature of a Facebook Live series at noon throughout August and September. On Thursday, Aug. 19, the series will include details on YouTube channel art. It will be followed on Aug. 26 by YouTube thumbnail information, YouTube icons on Sept. 2 and video ads for YouTube on Sept. 9.
Starting in September
“Key Methods to Fund Your Business Growth” will be the featured content of a Facebook Live workshop at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 15.
“Up your Facebook Game for your Business” will be presented on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.
A lesson on “How to Get 10,000 Facebook Followers in 1 Week” will be a Facebook Live presentation at noon Sept. 16.
“Creating Videos for Social Media” will be on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Sept. 22.
Starting in October
“Creating Your Content Strategy” will be offered via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
To register for these classes or learn about other classes, visit mymcpl.org/square-one/events.
