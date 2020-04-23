Life Unlimited employee receives award

LIBERTY — Kim Boden, a direct support professional at Life Unlimited, is named 2020 Missouri Direct Support Professional of the Year by the American Network of Community Options and Resources, according to a press release.
“I am ecstatic to have the honor to represent Life Unlimited and the entire state of Missouri,” Boden said.
Boden added she would work for jobs, mostly customer service, for a couple years and then would move on.
“I was not challenged or satisfied with the work I was doing, but I realized I had a grasp on providing high-quality service to people,” she said.
In August 2011, she knew it was time for change. She decided to enter the field of direct care as a DSP for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At the time she had very little exposure to I/DD community and had never considered how this population is at particular risk for exploitation or abuse.
“It was at that moment I realized in my heart it is what I was meant to do with my life and all my experiences were preparing me for being a DSP,” Boden said. “I cannot see myself doing anything else besides making my friends lives better through advocacy. I get as much satisfaction out of the experience as the individuals we serve do.”
Boden's contributions to Life Unlimited and the individuals we serve are immeasurable, the release states, which makes her the ideal representative and recipient of ANCOR’s Missouri DSP of the Year Award.
“Kim epitomizes leadership through her honesty, integrity, communication skills, accountability, and an overall drive of passion,” said Training Specialist Tena O’Hara, who initially nominated Boden. “She is committed to inspiring others and empowering them to reach their full potential.”
Since 2007, ANCOR’s annual DSP of the Year awards recognize outstanding professionals who deliver long-term supports and services to people with I/DD.
“Kim’s commitment to ensuring the inclusion of people supported by Life Unlimited enriches not only the lives of those individuals, but the broader Kansas City community at large,” ANCOR Chief Executive Officer Barbara Merrill said. “Without committed direct support professionals like Kim, people with I/DD would have severely limited opportunities to be part of the community.”
