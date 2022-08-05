Sonja Perry went to the Bowling Green Vet Clinic on her seventh grade job-shadowing day.

She already had the itch to become a veterinarian after raising some goats on her family’s land in Bowling Green. At first, she wanted horses, like every 5-year-old girl in the world, she said. Perry ended up with goats, but it wasn’t like she settled. She began breeding them, and when they had health problems she would always wonder why.

“I hated calling someone else to come solve the health problems of my goats,” she said.

The Missouri News Network, a service of the Missouri School of Journalism, provides coverage to members of the Missouri Press Association and Missouri Broadcasters Association.

