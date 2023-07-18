Local banker inducted into state association's 50-year club

LIBERTY — Carlene Cullinane, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Pony Express Bank in Liberty, was inducted into the Missouri Bankers Association’s 50-Year Club, according to a bank press release.
This recognition from MBA honors bankers who have dedicated 50 years of service to the banking community. Cullinane is one of 10 bankers who were inducted into the 50-Year Club this year.
"Pony Express Bank is proud to have Carlene as an integral member of our team and I’m so proud of her for reaching this milestone achievement. I have personally worked with her for 38 of her 50 years in banking and she is a consummate professional and the absolute best problem-solver I have ever worked with," said Scott Page, president and CEO, in a press release.
Cullinane began her banking career at the National Commercial Bank of Liberty on the historic Liberty Square. After working in many roles throughout the banking industry in the Liberty area, Cullinane joined Pony Express Bank in 1993, spending time in the bank's branches in Braymer, Kearney and Liberty. She is responsible for board reporting, project generation and management, customer service and overall problem solving, and she also serves as secretary for the board of directors.
Cullinane is a member of the First Baptist Church of Kearney, where she has served as the church’s financial secretary for more than 20 years. She also served two terms on the executive board of the Missouri Baptist Convention and participates in the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life.
