Local banker inducted into state association's 50-year club

Carlene Cullinane, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Pony Express Bank in Liberty, was inducted into the Missouri Bankers Association’s 50-Year Club. 

LIBERTY — Carlene Cullinane, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Pony Express Bank in Liberty, was inducted into the Missouri Bankers Association’s 50-Year Club, according to a bank press release.

This recognition from MBA honors bankers who have dedicated 50 years of service to the banking community. Cullinane is one of 10 bankers who were inducted into the 50-Year Club this year.

