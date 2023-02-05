Businesses across the Courier-Tribune coverage area selling Kansas City Chiefs and football-related items are experiencing an uptick in sales after the team’s AFC championship win and their pending trip to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

Staff at Three Birdies Boutique in Kearney say this "Kelce Bowl" shirt has been hard to keep in stock since the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC championship win that is sending the team back to the Super Bowl.

Brianna Stafford at Three Birdies Boutique, a women’s apparel store in Kearney, said Chiefs related items exclusive to the shop like a “Kelce Bowl” shirt are hard to keep in stock.

At Urban Edge Co. in Kearney, sales of Chiefs-related items have been selling fast.
Specialty Chiefs apparel for women is also selling well at Catfish + Tater, located on the downtown Liberty Square. Staff say they've seen about a 25% increase in Chiefs-related item sales.
At Quilting is My Therapy, a quilting and fabric supply store on the Liberty Square, a football quilt hangs in the window. Sales of the kit to make the quilt have spiked since the Chiefs' are heading back to the Super Bowl, staff said.

