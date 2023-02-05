Staff at Three Birdies Boutique in Kearney say this "Kelce Bowl" shirt has been hard to keep in stock since the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC championship win that is sending the team back to the Super Bowl.
At Quilting is My Therapy, a quilting and fabric supply store on the Liberty Square, a football quilt hangs in the window. Sales of the kit to make the quilt have spiked since the Chiefs' are heading back to the Super Bowl, staff said.
Businesses across the Courier-Tribune coverage area selling Kansas City Chiefs and football-related items are experiencing an uptick in sales after the team’s AFC championship win and their pending trip to the Super Bowl in Arizona.
Brianna Stafford at Three Birdies Boutique, a women’s apparel store in Kearney, said Chiefs related items exclusive to the shop like a “Kelce Bowl” shirt are hard to keep in stock.
“We had a huge stack of them this morning and now it’s that,” she said Feb. 2 pointing to a few shirts on a shelf. “It’s been very busy.”
Staff at Urban Edge Co., another women’s boutique in Kearney that also sells accessories and housewares, said Thursday was the first day since the AFC championship that the store was open and it had a steady, busy stream of customers buying Chiefs-related items.
At Catfish + Tater, a women’s boutique on the downtown Liberty Square, sales of Chiefs-related and Kansas City items are also selling well.
“I’d say it’s been about a 25% increase in sales,” said Teri Duffield at the store Friday, Feb. 3. “I’d except when our new shipment of stuff comes in (Friday), it goes flying out the door also.”
Jessica Laurent at Quilting is My Therapy on the Liberty Square said sales of a football quilt kit have been selling well. The store has an example of the quilt in its front window.
“I’d say we’ve been pretty steady,” she said, adding fabric sales in colors synonymous with the beloved NFL team are also up.
