Ina Cavin has been named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame. Cavin, district store director at the Gladstone and Liberty Hy-Vee stores, was named District Store Director of the Year at the company’s annual stockholders meeting in December, according to a company press release.
Hy-Vee’s Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer Kevin Sherlock cited Cavin’s strong leadership and goal-oriented approach as key reasons for her being named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.
“Ina has done a tremendous job leading her stores this past year,” said Sherlock. “Ina is very goal driven and she has very specific goals for every area of her stores that she uses to push her teams to achieve. Ina always brings a lot of energy to the job and you can feel it in her stores. She is great at executing corporate initiatives and uses her leadership and autonomy to go above and beyond, adding her own flair to each ad or event.”
Cavin began her Hy-Vee career the E. 23rd Street Hy-Vee in Independence as a full time assistant manager. Cavin held several roles at the E. 23rd Street and Liberty stores, including manager of perishables, manager of store operations, and manager of general merchandise until 2012, when she received her first store director position in Ottumwa. In 2015, she moved to the Mason City West Hy-Vee and in 2017, moved to the W. 119th Street store in Olathe.
In 2021, she was promoted to district store director at Gladstone and Liberty.
Cavin is a graduate of Emporia High School in Emporia, Kansas. She furthered her education at the University of Mississippi, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and Friends University, where she earned her master’s degree in management. Ina and her husband Andy have three children.
