Local McDonald’s owner-operator donates $5,000 to Hillcrest Hope

LIBERTY — Local McDonald's owner-operator Lisa Essig, McDonald’s Great Plains Co-Op president, handed a novelty check with $5,000 to Hillcrest Hope’s Executive Director Brian Williams on Wednesday, July 29.
For more than 40 years, Hillcrest Hope has provided housing, stability and services to those in need in the local community.
“Hillcrest Hope empowers the homeless,” Williams said. “Imagine in this time of uncertainty, to have a partner like McDonald’s investing in our programs is such a gift. This helps our programs to stay in place and those in those programs to stay in that place they consider home. It is so invaluable.”
In all, McDonald’s is donating more than $68,000 towards COVID-19 relief funds to organizations across the Midwest.
Essig said McDonald’s is happy to partner with Hillcrest.
“It is an organization with an incredible history,” she said. “They have had an incredible success rate for helping families. We are blessed to be a part of this effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.