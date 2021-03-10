LIBERTY — Macarena’s Mexican Food is the brainchild of Pablo Acebedo. Born in Spain, he was recruited by Northwest Missouri State University to play tennis, came to Missouri on a scholarship and decided the state held a lot of possibilities.
“I have always lived in the Northland,” he said. “Driving around, I noticed the for rent sign. I saw the opportunity. During the past three to four years, I have had this concept.”
Right now, almost everything is takeout.
“We have seven tables in the side room, but only three tables are available right now due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” he said. “The main focus is takeout and delivery.”
Acebedo’s best sellers include the Anaconda burritos, specifically the Liberty and California versions. The Liberty is a 14-inch tortilla filled with a choice of proteins, French fries, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. The California is full of French fries, guacamole, pico de gallo and cheese.
Thursdays are street tacos day. Offerings include steak, pork or chicken.
“It’s always a busy day as well,” he said. “We have had some busy days.”
Liberty customers have been patient and amazing, the owner said. The first few days were about getting the online ordering system established.
“For the most part, we are already getting repeat customers,” he said. “That’s exciting.”
Acedebo said as the restaurant gets settled, he plans to start looking for community partnerships, such as schools. There are also catering inquiries and specials to be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.