Missouri Main Street Connection is dedicated to supporting Missouri communities and small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. MMSC will be hosting Mornings on Main every Wednesday, a free webinar series aimed at equipping businesses and Main Street organizations with necessary tools in this changing economic landscape.
This free service is open to anyone, and the webinar will be made available to view and share afterwards on MoMainStreet.org.
In addition to the webinars, other free resources on the site include a COVID-19 resource page that is updated daily with federal information, state resources and community marketing tools. The resource page also includes funding opportunities through a grant resource directory. Main Street also created a Facebook group, Downtown Chat, to help support communities and individuals by sharing ideas and tools.
“All of the work MMSC is doing during the pandemic aims to help our Main Street communities adapt to the current situation, plan for recovery and bring us together to support Missouri’s historic districts and small businesses,” said MMSC State Director Gayla Roten.
Liberty is an accredited Main Street community. Kearney is an affiliate community and Smithville received a community empowerment grant under the affiliate category.
