LIBERTY — Nicole Fox stands in her new boutique, rocking her 11-month-old daughter, Ryan Fox. Mama & Me Children's Boutique, 9 S. Main St. in downtown Liberty, opened Friday, June 5, resulting in a Fox family celebration during her grand opening weekend.
The store is open Friday through Sunday each week.
“Initially, we started online about 10 months ago,” she said. “Then we started doing some pop-up events and this sparked thoughts that we had something, but where could we land? I'm friends with Mary Oyler of Freckled Lamb.”
Oyler moved her business to the former Etch.Life location above LaCosta Mexican Restaurant, 5 E. Kansas St., when Etch moved to the former Catfish and Tater location after Catfish and Tater moved directly onto the Square.
“I didn't really plan to open in a pandemic,” Fox said. “I have great support from family and friends. My husband Andy and I always want to show our girls (baby Ryan and step-daughter Noelle) that hard work pays off.”
During her opening weekend, she had several mothers bring their children in to play together.
“I believe that many moms lose their self-identity after they have children,” she explained. “Your house can look colorful and a bit like Sesame Street, but I believe there is a better way. I want to connect a community of moms and babies to share.”
So the Mama corner of the boutique is an area tucked toward the back of the store. There are candles, shirts, necklaces and also baby teethers and baseball hats.
In the main portion, there are items for babies and toddlers with clothing options, bibs, shoes and other clothing accessories. There also are books and stuffed animals.
“I am also going to be the Liberty location for the HappyBottoms diaper donation collection,” Fox said. “This will be the place for drop-offs of diapers, wipes and diaper cream. Our skincare product line, Tiny Human Supply Co., saw what I was doing and donated 250 tubes of diaper cream.”
HappyBottoms' mission is to collaborate with community partners to empower, connect and impact low-income families who need diapers. Diapers are not covered by government safety net programs like food stamps, Medicaid and WIC.
“The diapers I collect here will impact families in Liberty,” she said. “My husband and I have been advocates for those without voices and that means children and pets.”
Each week, when Fox reopens the store on Friday, she plans to add new items to the boutique.
“While I'm not completely turning the store over each week, there will be new items to look at,” she said. “I am hoping to be a place that will allow people who need baby shower gifts (to shop) or for other parties. I like to help people find those gifts. It is carefully curated goods and a labor of love.”
As the boutique begins developing and the store can allow more people, Fox plans on having guest speakers such as a lactation coach or pediatrician.
“I plan on creating an active social calendar,” she said. “I am a new mom and I have had questions. I imagine other moms have those same ones, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.