Kansas City Aviation Department reports that during August, 758,847 passengers traveled through Kansas City International Airport. This was an increase of 135.2% compared to August 2020. By comparison, the August 2021 passenger count was 25.9% less than August 2019. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 50.2% compared to last year with 4,721,262 total passengers handled.
Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at MCI were up 50.8% in August with a total of 23.8 million pounds handled. Year to date, 148.8 million pounds have been handled, up 15.5%. Air freight handled at MCI during August amounted to 23.5 million pounds, up 51.3% year-over-year.
Year to date, air freight is up 16.3% with a total of 147.6 million pounds handled. Air mail for August was up 7.2% from August 2020 with 215,122 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2021 is down 36.4% from 2020 with 1.3 million pounds handled.
The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for August 2021 was 130. Service was offered to 44 nonstop markets. There was an average of 34,356 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported seven daily departures for August.
