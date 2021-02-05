The Kansas City Aviation Department reported 4,493,669 passengers traveled through Kansas City International Airport in 2020, down 61.9% from 2019, according to a release.
December totals were down 63.7% from 2019 figures, with 342,982 passengers arriving and departing through MCI’s gates during the month. December passenger boardings were down 62.7%, with a total of 179,314, and down 61.9% for the year with 2,245,702 passengers enplaned in 2020.
"After experiencing the third busiest year in its history in 2019, passenger levels at Kansas City International Airport in 2020 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to the same extent as the commercial aviation industry worldwide," said Pat Klein, director of aviation. "As more and more Americans receive the vaccine and demand for air travel returns, the Kansas City International Airport team is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for both our staff and travelers."
Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at MCI were up 3.2% in December with a total of 19.2 million pounds handled. Year to date, 198.3 million pounds have been handled, down 6.5%. Air freight handled at MCI during December amounted to 19.1 million pounds, up 5.2% year over year. For 2020, air freight was down 5% with a total of 195.4 million pounds handled. Air mail for December was down 69.5% from December 2019 with 148,564 pounds handled. Air mail was down 54.8% in 2020 with 2.9 million pounds handled.
The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for December 2020 was 100. Service was offered to 37 nonstop markets. There was an average of 17,651 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported nine daily departures for December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.