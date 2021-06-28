The Kansas City Aviation Department reports during May, 678,785 passengers traveled through Kansas City International Airport. This was an increase of 492.6% compared to May 2020. By comparison, the May 2021 passenger count was 36.4% less than May 2019. Year to date, passenger traffic is down 0.6% compared to last year, according to a press release.
Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at MCI were up 13.8% in May with a total of 17.5 million pounds handled. Year to date, 83.6 million pounds have been handled, up 4.6%.
Air freight handled at MCI during May amounted to 17.4 million pounds, up 13.7% year-over-year. Year to date, air freight is up 5.9% with a total of 82.9 million pounds handled. Air mail for May was up 19.5% from May 2020 with 125,888 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2021 is down 57.1% from 2020 with 714,396 pounds handled.
The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for May 2021 was 107. Service was offered to 39 nonstop markets. There was an average of 25,830 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported five daily departures for May.
