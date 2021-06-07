Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kearney

KEARNEY — A chamber of commerce ribbon cutting for a Kansas City Cannabis Co. dispensary in Kearney will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11. The medical marijuana dispensary opens to patients Saturday, June 12, at 310 Platte-Clay Way.
The company has several other locations including Excelsior Springs and Blue Springs.
More details on this new business will be published as they become available.
