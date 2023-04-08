Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. serves up coffee creations

LIBERTY – Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. owner Mercedes Patterson grew up in Sedalia and when she turned 16, she became a barista. She started creating drinks, helping shape a menu.
“I always wanted to come back to coffee and a shop,” she said. “I love coffee and the idea of opening an inviting location has been my dream. However, I figured it might be best to start with a coffee truck.”
When Papa’s Coffee Express went up on the market, Patterson jumped at the chance for a brick-and-mortar store at 124 Forrest Ave. in Liberty.
“Down the road, I plan to have an event coffee truck,” she said. “We are seeing more and more where businesses and even weddings are bringing in coffee trucks as special treats. Coffee trucks are part of midday weddings.”
While Patterson grew up in Sedalia and her husband Zach grew up in Warrensburg, the couple ended up in Florida, but Zach’s father lives in the Northland.
“The pace here is more our style,” Mercedes said.
She took over the former Papa’s at the end of September 2022 and by Nov. 22, the shift started to become Meeting Grounds.
“I knew I wanted to update the location and create a cozy, modern setting,” she said. “We managed to stay open and worked long nights and weekends. Zach has been my huge support.”
The menu at Meeting Grounds reflects Mercedes’ creativity as well as her staff. There are seasonal drinks and sugar-free flavors. They just launched cold brew coffee with foams of almost any flavor in the shop.
“We also have white coffee and a new flavor that has gotten popular called Loopy for Lavender,” she said. “It’s white coffee, white chocolate and lavender. We were experimenting with flavors and found it tastes like Fruit Loops to us.”
White coffee is one of the early steps in roasting coffee beans when the bean turns white. Mercedes explained the coffee doesn’t exude the traditional coffee flavor, but pairs well with flavors and has more caffeine.
“Being involved with coffee is about research and taste-testing trials,” she said. “I enjoy the chance to learn. There are strong online educational sites, too.”
Now she has flavors like French Toast, Banana Nut Latte and White Rose, which is raspberry mixed with white chocolate. Her favorites are vanilla latte with hazelnut or a dirty chai with dark chocolate.
Mercedes said she believes she has been embraced by the coffee community that frequented Papa’s.
“I’m not the former owner, but I do enjoy serving up the same drinks and seeing the same faces that make this place a part of their morning,” she said.
For those who aren’t fond of coffee, Mercedes and her staff offer Red Bull Spritzers, which her high school staff member really likes.
“We have a group of girls on Wednesday from Liberty High who come in and play board games when they get out for early release,” she said. “I love that we are becoming a hang-out place.”
While there have been challenges and growing pains, Mercedes is thrilled with the growth already. Her team consists of four employees and herself.
“I’m doing dishes, mopping the floor, making drinks,” she said. “I enjoy the team I have.”
During her official grand opening last month, she linked with Hillcrest Hope and donated proceeds to them.
“We can give back to the community,” she said. “I used to run the soup kitchen in Sedalia for several years. I want to give back to the community.”
