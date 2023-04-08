Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. serves up coffee creations

At the official ribbon-cutting, Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. owner Mercedes Patterson cuts the ribbon.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY – Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. owner Mercedes Patterson grew up in Sedalia and when she turned 16, she became a barista. She started creating drinks, helping shape a menu.

“I always wanted to come back to coffee and a shop,” she said. “I love coffee and the idea of opening an inviting location has been my dream. However, I figured it might be best to start with a coffee truck.”

Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. owner Mercedes Patterson became a barista at 16. She started creating drinks, helping shape a menu. She know owns Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. in Liberty.
Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. owner Mercedes Patterson is versed in making drinks, both hot and cold as well as blended.

Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. owner Mercedes Patterson shares her hope to meet the community as they visit her shop. She also plans to give back to the community.
Meeting Grounds Coffee Co. owner Mercedes Patterson stands with one of her staff members, Taynecia Moffitt.

