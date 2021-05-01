The new Liberty branch and other updated Northland locations are among Mid-Continent Public Library System locations offering expanded Square One Small Business Services for local business owners and entrepreneurs.
Collaboration rooms at the Liberty branch, 1665 S. Withers Road; and Antioch branch, 6060 N. Chestnut Ave., are among new features added throughout the Mid-Continent system as part of a $113 million capital improvement plan approved by voters in 2016. Designed to hold up to six people, the rooms are created specifically for business gatherings and feature resources usually found in specialized co-working spaces.
Square One Small Business Services at Mid-Continent Public Library supports local entrepreneurs through access to information, programs and opportunities, according to Clay County Economic Development Council. Special events and programs, including several in cooperation with the EDC, are among the offerings.
For more information about library services, visit mymcpl.org. To learn specifically about Square One, visit mymcpl.org/square-one.
