Missouri Chamber recognizes Life Unlimited for 91% vaccinated employees

LIBERTY — Life Unlimited Inc., with offices in Liberty and North Kansas City, has been recognized as a Gold COVID Stops Here workplace for achieving a 90% vaccination rate among employees.
Life Unlimited is a Kansas City based nonprofit that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes Missouri workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive a designation.
“Because the people we serve are a COVID-19 high-risk population, widespread community vaccination is of great significance to our employees,” said CEO Julie Edlund. “Our employees have a naturally huge heart. Our vaccination rate is at 91% because we just care about other people. If you’re waiting for someone else to do it, it’s not going to happen. It starts with us individually, then collectively, then as an entire community.”
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry developed the COVID Stops Here campaign as a way to celebrate workplaces that are leading the fight to stop COVID-19 and to encourage more organizations to join their ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.