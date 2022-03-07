Missouri sees highest gas prices since 2014

The average statewide gas price in Missouri was $3.49 Friday, March 4, a level not reached since July 2014 when fuel cost $3.40 a gallon. In the Northland, the price reached $3.69 per gallon, the highest in the state.
This average is 20 cents higher per gallon than the previous week's average and a full dollar more than the average last year, according to AAA.
Still, Missouri drivers are paying the fifth lowest gas price average in the country, largely due to low fuel taxes in the state, AAA reports.
Nationally, gas prices have spiked 18 cents since last Wednesday and 29 cents since Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Those increases represent the largest surge in gas prices since 2005, when Hurricane Karina battered the nation's oil and gas industry.
On Friday, the price of gas averaged $3.84 per gallon across the country, 10 cents more than gas prices Thursday. The highest national average on record is $4.11 per gallon, set in July 2008.
Much of the sharp increase can be attributed to the uncertainty of getting Russia's crude oil supplies to the global market, according to AAA.
"Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs due to the volatility in global crude markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said in a news release.
Crude oil prices are now more than $100 per barrel, and the demand is likely to drive the price of gas even higher, likely hitting $4 per gallon, he said.
Nine states in the country now have average gas prices over $4 per gallon, according to AAA. California drivers pay an average of $5.07, the highest in the nation. California is also the first state to have an average price of more than $5 a gallon. Arkansas has the lowest average gas price at $3.44.
Tips for fuel-saving can be found on the AAA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.