Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is honoring the fifth anniversary of MO ABLE, Missouri’s savings and investment plan for individuals with disabilities. The program launched April 24, 2017.
“MO ABLE helps give individuals with disabilities equal opportunity to plan for their financial future. Empowering people with disabilities to save their own money without the fear of losing necessary need-based benefits can have a life-changing impact,” Fitzpatrick said. “In just five years, MO ABLE has grown to be one of the largest ABLE programs in the country, but there is still work to be done. I hope Missourians will join me in helping to spread the word about this valuable program so that in the next five years even more individuals with disabilities can take control of their personal finances and achieve financial independence.”
MO ABLE, administered by the treasurer’s office allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $16,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI," states a release.
Fitzpatrick is also calling on congressional legislators to expand access to the ABLE program by passing the ABLE Age Adjustment Act.
"Missouri has the third largest delegation support in the House of Representatives, with Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Rep. Ann Wager, Rep. Jason Smith, Rep. Billy Long, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and Rep. Sam Graves serving as co-sponsors of the legislation," states a release.
Since Treasurer Fitzpatrick took office, MO ABLE has tripled in size. The program has nearly 3,000 accounts and over $22 million assets under management.
Learn more about MO ABLE at moable.com.
