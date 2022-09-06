More women becoming primary financial providers

Many women are now the primary breadwinners in their households. That has, in many cases, led to shifting gender roles and couples and families may have to adjust accordingly.

Women are increasingly becoming the primary breadwinners in their homes.

In 2018, Prudential surveyed more than 3,000 Americans between the ages of 25 and 70 for its "Financial Wellness Census." The survey indicated 54& of women are the primary breadwinners in their family, while 30% are married breadwinners who are producing more than half of their household income. This marks an increase from 2015, when the Center for American Progress found 42% of women were sole or primary breadwinners — bringing in at least half of their families' earnings.

