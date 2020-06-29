Networking breakfast at D’Creamery July 20

KEARNEY — D’Creamery and the Kearney Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present a Coffee Connections networking event starting at 7:30 a.m. July 20, at D’Creamery, 105 S. Jefferson St.
The event is for chamber members and nonmembers to network and have breakfast. To purchase tickets and for other event details, visit https://www.kearneychamber.org/. Details can also be found by searching “Coffee Connections at D'Creamery” on Facebook.
