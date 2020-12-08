KANSAS CITY — Chase’s new branch in the Northland opened Tuesday, Dec. 8, as part of its ongoing plan to expand its presence throughout the region. The new branch address is 8435 N. Booth Avenue, off of Missouri Highway 152.
This will be the fourth Chase branch to open in the Kansas City region since a national expansion was announced in early 2019, according to a press release.
“2020 has been a great year for us at Chase in Kansas City,” said Kiley Sidman, market director for banking, who oversees the region. “Not only have we been able to stay open to support our clients through the challenges of 2020, but we also have grown our business tremendously.”
Sidman said Chase clients have traveled across the city and state to visit the new branches. The Shoal Creek branch will bring added convenience to many customers, too, she said.
The full-service, state-of-the-art new branch features modern designs with meeting areas, the latest digital technology, including deposit-friendly ATMs that dispense cash in multiple denominations.
The branch also will be staffed with a dedicated Chase Private Client team who provides premium banking services, personalized attention and access to the expertise and investment capabilities of J.P. Morgan to help families reach their goals, plus personal bankers. Financial and home lending advisors, and business banking relationship managers, will be available.
The branch is fitted with teller partition glass to safeguard employees and customers and alcohol-based hand sanitizer at main entrances. Transaction lines and reception areas will undergo a regular cleaning protocol to help reduce the spread of germs and viruses. Signage and stickers will help customers practice social distancing.
