New coffee truck brings hot beverages to masses

LIBERTY — Ready to serve customers across the country, Travelin’ Tom’s is expanding into Liberty. Travelin’ Tom’s brings the coffee shop experience to where customers are located.
“Our cafe-style beverages include iced lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos while lemonade, teas and energy drinks cover those looking to skip the espresso,” states a Travelin’ Tom’s release.
“When Travelin’ Tom’s was first brought to our attention, we immediately had to get on the list,” Dale Murphree, a Travelin’ Tom’s franchisee bringing the truck to the Liberty area said. “We wanted a truck as soon as possible. The professionalism, community involvement and quality and diversity of the product is what really sold us. With the success of our Kona Ice business and the support of the corporate staff, we are thrilled to invest and bring the coffee to the people.”
Kona Ice is Travelin’ Tom’s parent company.
“When we first started Travelin’ Tom’s, we knew that we wanted driven and passionate franchise owners on the trucks,” Tony Lamb, founder and CEO of Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee said. “We wanted people who would make great coffee and be happy doing it. Dale does all of that and more. After incredible success in his Kona business, we’re really excited to have him on the Tom’s team and look forward to watching his business succeed.”
Celebrating the local launch, Murphree's Travelin' Tom's truck gave out free hot chocolate Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Kearney and on the downtown Liberty Square.
To learn more about Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Liberty and to book the truck for an event, contact Murphree by email at murphree@travelintomscoffee.com or by phone at 476-7835.
