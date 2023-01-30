New coffee truck brings hot beverages to masses

Celebrating the local launch, franchisee Dale Murphree's Travelin' Tom's coffee truck was in downtown Liberty and in Kearney Tuesday, Jan. 31, giving out free hot chocolate in honor of National Hot Chocolate Day.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

Celebrating the local launch of the new coffee truck, Travelin' Tom's gave out free hot chocolate Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Kearney and on the downtown Liberty Square.

LIBERTY — Ready to serve customers across the country, Travelin’ Tom’s is expanding into Liberty. Travelin’ Tom’s brings the coffee shop experience to where customers are located.

“Our cafe-style beverages include iced lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos while lemonade, teas and energy drinks cover those looking to skip the espresso,” states a Travelin’ Tom’s release.

