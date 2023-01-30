New coffee truck offers free hot chocolate Tuesday

Celebrating the local launch of Travelin' Tom's coffee truck, franchisee Dale Murphree will be be giving out free hot chocolate from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 310 W. Missouri Highway 92 in Kearney, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on the downtown Liberty Square.

 Submitted photo

LIBERTY — Ready to serve customers across the country, Travelin’ Tom’s is expanding into Liberty. Travelin’ Tom’s brings the coffee shop experience to where customers are located.

“Our cafe-style beverages include iced lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos while lemonade, teas and energy drinks cover those looking to skip the espresso,” states a Travelin’ Tom’s release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.