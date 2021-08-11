New Hawaiian restaurant ready to come into Liberty

LIBERTY — The former Pizza Hut location in Liberty at 1316 W. Kansas St., sandwiched between AutoZone Auto Parts and Central Bank, has been vacant for years. That is about to change.
Investors from Savory have plans to demolish the building and offer up a new restaurant, Mo’ Bettahs, featuring Hawaiian cuisine.
Katherine Sharp, Liberty’s director of planning and development, said the Liberty location is one of seven being planned for the Kansas City metropolitan community.
In 2008, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack opened the doors to Mo’ Bettah Steaks, now Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style in Bountiful, Utah. According to the business website, “the goal was to transport guests to an authentic Hawaiian island experience, like they had where they grew up in Oahu, Hawaii. Someone entering a Mo’ Bettahs restaurant will find a place that, no matter where they were from, they can fill their opu (stomach) with ono (delicious) island food.”
Sharp said the next 18 months will see these restaurants opening as the popularity of Hawaiian food takes off.
The menu features a variety of options, including steak teriyaki and chicken, pulehu chicken, kalua pig, katsu chicken and shrimp tempura. Portion sizes range from mini to Ekolu or “Da Big Boy,” which includes three meat choices, white rice and macaroni salad.
The proposal includes a new 2,130 square foot building to be placed closer to Kansas Street with a drive-thru lane that would wrap around the building.
The business applicants sought a variance from Liberty Council this week to reduce the required 10-foot landscape buffer on the east and west sides of the property. The council approved the requests. No opening date has been set.
