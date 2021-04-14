LIBERTY — Craig Fischer joined the Clay County Savings Bank team as senior vice president and treasurer. He started April 1 and has an office at the bank’s 1178 W. Kansas St. location in Liberty.
Fischer has over 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services field. He served as a senior bank examiner for the Missouri Division of Finance for over 11 years and was a former CFO at another local bank.
Fischer earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance degree from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. He also attended University of Colorado for banking graduate school.
Fischer has been actively involved in the Kearney area, being associated with Boy Scouts, Kearney Rotary Club, Kearney Chamber of Commerce and Kearney School District Board of Education.
