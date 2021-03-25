LIBERTY — Kevin Page joins Pony Express Bank as assistant vice president of finance and corporate administration. He joins his sister, Lynsey Waldman, who serves vice president of marketing, as the fifth generation in their family to choose a career in community banking.
Kevin will work alongside his father, CEO and President Scott Page, and uncle Tom Page, executive vice president, as they begin the process of transitioning the 130-year-old bank into its next era of family-owned leadership.
Kevin graduated from Liberty North High School in 2013 before attending Texas Christian University to pursue degrees in finance and accounting. In 2017, Kevin graduated from TCU’s Neeley School of Business. He spent the last four years working with JTaylor & Associates, a national consulting firm based in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to join the family business and to contribute to the legacy my great-great grandparents started more than a century ago. Some of my very first memories are here at Pony Express Bank and I look forward to making many more in the years to come. Kansas City and the Northland have always held a special place in my heart and I’m grateful to be back home serving my community,” said Kevin.
