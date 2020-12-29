SMITHVILLE — Nodaway Valley Bank has opened a full-service branch on the south edge of Smithville at 14402 N. U.S. Highway 169. This is the bank’s 10th location and the second new facility established in the Kansas City Northland this year, according to a press release.
In November, the bank opened a full-service branch in Platte City, located in the St. Luke’s Multispecialty Clinic building at 2703 Running Horse Road. A loan production office opened earlier this year on Prairie View Road was consolidated into the new location.
Nodaway Valley Bank was founded in Maryville in 1868 and is the largest independently owned and operated bank in northwest Missouri. The bank expanded into Savannah, Missouri in 1990, and entered the St. Joseph market with construction of a new facility in 1995. It acquired the Exchange Bank of Mound City in 2007.
The bank’s footings have increased five-fold since entering the St. Joseph market and passed the billion dollar threshold this year, another milestone in its 152 year history.
“We believe our financial resources and wealth of knowledge and banking experience within our staff positions us to take an active role in the Northland’s economic growth and we look forward to being part of it,” said James G. Robinson, chairman and CEO.
Holly Olsen was named assistant vice president and retail branch manager. She brings 22 years of banking experience in the Smithville area. Senior Vice Presidents Travis Boyer and Marvin Davis will provide loan services. They have experience in commercial real estate, equipment and residential development loans, states a release.
