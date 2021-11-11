CLAY COUNTY — The Economic Development Council is accepting nominations for the 2021 Keystone Recognition Awards.
Each year, the Keystone Awards are presented by the EDC to recognize businesses that have made a significant contribution to Clay County's economy. The awards recognize companies new to the area and existing firms that have increased their commitment to Clay County through job creation, capital improvements, expansions, new equipment and/or technology.
Winning nominations should meet at least two of the following criteria:
• Significant capital investment such as new/refurbished building, equipment or technologies;
• crated increased employment opportunities;
• improved neighborhoods, business districts, housing, amenities and/or capital improvements; or
• use of services provided by CCEDC.
Past honorees include projects ranging from large corporations to small businesses and significant public projects. Nominated projects must be substantially completed by Nov. 20, 2021, and located in Clay County.
The awards will be presented at the EDC’s Keystone Awards Luncheon to be held at Harrah’s North Kansas City, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Nov. 24.
For more information, call the Development Council offices at 468-4989 or email info@clayedc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.