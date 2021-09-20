The Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Jenny Johnston to serve as president of the organization, effective immediately. Johnston has been with the Northland Chamber, 634 NW Englewood Road, since 2016 as the events and communications director, working closely with the organization’s 750 businesses and 1,400 members, according to a release on the chamber's web page.
Johnston is a lifelong Northlander, and a graduate of North Kansas City High School. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in public relations and communications at Park University and is currently enrolled at the Institute for Organization Management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at Villanova University. Prior to her commitment to the chamber, Johnston has also worked for the city of Riverside, Northland Neighborhoods, Inc., McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff, and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs as a cheerleader. Johnston and her father Tim co-founded their non-profit organization, Briarcliff Trails of Our Community in 2009, that has funded more than $2 million in public improvement projects, community events, and trails throughout southern Clay County.
Johnston has held several volunteer leadership roles throughout the Kansas City region. She currently serves as a commissioner of the KCMO Planned Industrial Expansion Authority appointed by Mayor Quinton Lucas, and as a public engagement member of Kansas City’s Comprehensive Plan. Johnston is also a board member of Northland Health Care Access, North Kansas City Schools Education Foundation, and has been a long-time member of the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri.
