Already known for a being a hub of innovation, the Northland is set to get a lot more techy with the development of at least one data center, Google gobbling up land and Oracle purchasing Cerner.
Data centers
In the spring of 2021, developer Diode Ventures, a subsidiary of Black & Veatch, was granted tax incentives on plans from Kansas City and began development of a technology park near Smithville in both Clay and Platte counties at the northwest corner of Interstate 435 and U.S. Highway 169. Preliminary plat approval for part of the development was given by Kansas City councilmen in September, according to city records.
The plan may encompass more than 5 million square feet of center space on more than 760 acres. The project is also estimated to bring in billions of dollars in investment, more than the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Construction will likely take more than a decade and work is underway to extend the outer road in the area to create an access point to the development off U.S. 169.
According to the developer, the technology park, called Golden Plains Technology Park, will include three zones featuring data center facilities that will support the growing demand of data, cloud and other hosting services.
“A data center is a facility used to house a large group of networked computer servers. Data centers can be used for remote storage, processing or distribution of large amounts of data,” states the Diode Ventures website about the development. “Their use depends on size, hyperscale data centers like these can be multiuser or dedicated to a single large use.”
“This is an important and impressive project for the future of Kansas City- North,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said at the announcement of the project in the spring, adding the project is expected to bring high-paying jobs to the Northland along with internships for area students.
In addition to the Diode development, according to the Kansas City Business Journal, which reviewed property records, Google picked up more than 236 acres north of the Hunt Midwest development in the Northland.
“As Shalerock LLC, the international web search giant and primary unit of Alphabet Inc. since August 2019 has owned 78.9 acres within Hunt Midwest Business Center, northeast of Parvin Road and Arlington Avenue,” reports the Kansas City Business Journal. The recent purchase nearly doubles the company’s are property holdings.
“Google has acquired property in Kansas City, Mo., for a potential data center,” a company spokesperson said. “While we do not have a confirmed timeline for development for the site, we want to ensure that we have the option to further grow, should our business demand it.”
Cerner
In addition to coming tech development, one of the Northland’s biggest employers, Cerner, a supplier of health information technology services, devices and hardware, was purchased by Oracle for $28 billion.
Headquartered in North Kansas City since 1994, Cerner’s acquisition will likely impact one of the region’s largest employers, but how much is currently unknown.
“We feel that the potential to enhance the local employer in this acquisition is very possible, but like any merger you also need to prepare for other outcomes,” Clay County Economic Development Director David Slater said in a release on the EDC website. “Our partners at the KCADC are poised on both the external and internal front to support local employees, as well as the company’s future talent needs.”
The two companies issued a joint statement, saying working together, Cerner and Oracle have “the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information.”
“With this acquisition, Oracle’s corporate mission expands to assume the responsibility to provide our overworked medical professionals with a new generation of easier-to-use digital tools that enable access to information via a hands-free voice interface to secure cloud applications,” stated Larry Ellison, chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle.
“Cerner will be a huge additional revenue growth engine for years to come as we expand its business into many more countries throughout the world,” stated Oracle CEO Safra Catz.
“Cerner has been a leader in helping digitize medical care and now it’s time to realize the real promise of that work with the care delivery tools that get information to the right caregivers at the right time,” said David Feinberg, president and chief executive officer of Cerner.
