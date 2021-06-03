Northland workforce development gains momentum

A less positive trend mentioned by The Northland Education and Business Alliance involves would-be or new employees who frequently lack soft skills like showing up on time for interviews, on time for work once hired and/or looking people in the eye while speaking. “Ghosting” by recently hired employees was also reported as widespread. Several at the meeting noted the situation is likely to improve when added unemployment benefits from the pandemic reach their sunset. Others suggested employers also need to adapt to a new employment market with strategies like more flexibility for workers.