KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023.
"Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area," states a KCHBA press release.
“The KCHBA directly supports efforts to protect and promote the American dream of homeownership and strengthen the home building industry in Kansas City,” said Tebbenkamp. “At the end of the day, we all want what is best for local families.”
Tebbenkamp’s career in construction began in high school working as a general laborer on weekends and during the summer. After graduation, he gained further knowledge and experience in various trades such as flooring, HVAC, plumbing and electrical installation and eventually trim carpentry, where he found his passion. At age 22, he started his first business, Precision Woodworks, and opened a second company, KC Appliance Services, in 2012.
Tebbenkamp founded Patriot Homes in 2014 and balanced his time between the three companies before turning to home building exclusively in 2018. Since then, Tebbenkamp and his team at Patriot Homes have won numerous awards for their homes, including the KCHBA’s Distinctive Plan & Design and Pick of the Parade awards during the Parade of Homes.
Serving alongside Tebbenkamp on the KCHBA’s 2023 Executive Committee will be:
• Vice President Dennis Shriver, Hearthside Homes;
