Alex Edwards serves as owner and chief operating officer for the many of the Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area, including the Liberty location in Liberty Commons.

LIBERTY— Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain specializing in bundt cakes, is growing in the metropolitan area and opened a Liberty Commons location June 26 at 123 S. Stewart Road.

The Edwards family started in Overland Park, Kansas in 2013 with the first Nothing Bundt Cakes location.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Liberty location

This is chocolate chocolate chip individual bundtlet is designed as dessert for one.
Owner Alex Edwards holds a bundt cake with stars and stripes cake decorations at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Liberty.
Cheyenne Henderson serves as the Liberty location manager. She holds an example of one of the birthday cakes available.

