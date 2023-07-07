Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Liberty location

LIBERTY— Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain specializing in bundt cakes, is growing in the metropolitan area and opened a Liberty Commons location June 26 at 123 S. Stewart Road.
The Edwards family started in Overland Park, Kansas in 2013 with the first Nothing Bundt Cakes location.
“We were in Oklahoma City for a reunion and came across the business,” Alex Edwards said. “I ended up quitting my job and we will mark 10 years (with Nothing Bundt Cakes) this September.”
The second location went to Mission, Kansas in 2016 and then in 2018, two were opened, including one in Tiffany Springs in Platte County.
“Our goal is to further the footprint in the Kansas City area,” Edwards said. “In the course of 10 years, the product and the people are our recipe for success.”
His parents, Jim Edwards and Bev Edwards, serve as chief executive officer and chief financial officer. Alex serves as owner and chief operating officer.
“We are in the joy business,” he said. “We know that most people have at least six events to celebrate annually with birthdays and anniversaries. We want to be part of people’s lives.”
Alex said Liberty has always been on the list for a location.
“Liberty is growing,” he said. “It’s on a rocketship. When we were looking for a site selection, we wanted a high-traffic area. It’s really all about location, location, location. It’s also great to have Homegrown next door. Building is usually around three to six months.”
Team members are guest service specialists, Edwards said, who help bake on site and make cake suggestions. Standard flavors are red velvet, chocolate chocolate chip, white chocolate raspberry, lemon, strawberries and cream, snickerdoodle, confetti, carrot, vanilla and chocolate chip cookie. The limited flavor is key lime.
“My favorite flavor is white chocolate raspberry,” Alex said. “Soon we will end up with limited flavors lemon raspberry and then pumpkin. While technically not seasonal flavors, they are limited runs.”
While the bakery has only been open for less than two weeks, Alex said there are plans to be part of the community, including the local chambers of commerce.
“We find ways to be part of the community,” he said. “This brand allows us to have an impact in the community. We want to be boots on the ground.”
The Liberty location is in training mode as well as hiring, Alex said. He said there could be 15 to 22 staff members with a mix of part-time and full-time positions. There will be a ribbon cutting on July 13 and a benefit sales day benefitting Inclusion Connections.
Cheyenne Henderson serves as the Liberty location manager. Her first taste of Nothing Bundt Cakes came with a white chocolate raspberry in 2018 and by 2019, she had started working for the company.
“There is joy in every aspect,” she said. “We specialize in making generous connections. It’s a bustling place. Soon we will know our customers and that’s my favorite part.”
