Offering families support rewarding part of career for funeral home employee

KEARNEY — For the last two years, Tina Rankin, a family outreach specialist at Hidden Valley Funeral Home in Kearney, has been helping families get through some of the toughest points in life by helping families start the funeral planning process.
“It is difficult as you are having to ask for information, but sometimes it is hard for them, for families, to think about parents’ or mother’s maiden name, obituary information. Helping them work through that and what they want to say about their loved one and getting photos can be hard. Sometimes those simple little tasks are difficult for someone who is grieving, so that is what I help with,” she said.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“That nothing happens overnight,” said Rankin. “So many people think everything has to be done right now, and it doesn’t. We have a moment to be able to take a breath and for them to gather information for us, like if they are going to have a service and when they’d like to have that. … I have people that think a death certificate happens in 24 hours, it doesn’t. We have to work with doctors or hospitals or hospice and there are so many avenues. Things like that just don’t happen overnight. ”
The family outreach specialist said people are also often surprised to learn how much work funeral homes can and will do for families to make the funerary process as worry-free as possible for loved ones.
“Truly, once we have the basic information, we can pretty much go on our own,” she said.
What is the most common question you get asked about your job?
“‘Do I embalm people?’ I do not,” she said. “That’s a whole different love affair for this industry and one that takes an education. It’s just not my forte.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“When it hits close to home; such as when it was a child, especially when it’s a young child who hasn’t really lived or experienced anything and seeing that parent grieve for that child,” she said. “As much as we think we’ve got it together, sometimes it hits us.”
What advice would you give to someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Do your research. Make sure you understand the process. For a younger person, he or she may not have experienced loss and sometimes how they handle loss isn’t how a grieving family that is walking in here would process that loss,” the family outreach specialist said. “… You need to understand that it is a lot of connecting with families, having empathy and compassion and putting aside how you may be feeling.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
“When a family comes back and says everything was perfect, this is what (their loved one) would have wanted and that we made the process simple and easy for them,” Rankin said.
Would 10-year-old you be surprised you are in this position or field?
“Yes. She would be (thinking), ‘What are you doing?’ I’ve always had the people skills and so forth with being able to talk to strangers and being able to comfort others, but my 10-year-old self would say, ‘This is not where I thought we would be,’” Rankin, whose family has a long history with the car business, said with a laugh.
