Office manager wears many hats at insurance agency

LIBERTY — According to the most recent Occupational Outlook Handbook, employment of insurance sales agents is projected to grow 5% from 2019 to 2029, faster than the average for all occupations. While many clients do their own research and purchase insurance online, they may still seek out help. Agents will still be needed to help clients understand their options and choose a policy that is right for them. Agents must be licensed in the states where they work.
For Jessica Watt, who serves as office manager, administrative services manager and agency producer at the office of Jeff Watt, Farmers Insurance, 1170 W. Kansas St. in Liberty, her roles are many and diverse.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“Every day is different and you're constantly learning. The sales aspect is important, but the customer service aspect is even more important for your current customers,” she said.
What do you like best about your position or this field in particular?
“I like that every day is different from the last. I'm constantly learning and growing, and my job keeps me on my toes,” Jessica said.
What’s the most common question you get asked about what you do?
“It’s usually two-fold,” she said. “The first part is ‘Do you like what you do?’ The second part of that question is ‘Do you make good money?’”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this field or position?
“Reflecting back, that little girl would be very surprised,” the administrative manager said. “When I was 10 I wanted to be a veterinarian.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“While we try our best in this office, there are times that things are difficult,” she said. “That’s hard when we have to tell a prospective or current customer that there's nothing we can do.”
What advice would you give someone who is starting a job similar to yours?
“Stick with it. You'll hit points where you want to give up and you want to quit, but if you take the time to fight through those tough spots, it's so rewarding,” she said.
