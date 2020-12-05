LIBERTY — Mid-Continent Public Library is accepting bids for two of its vacant properties through 4 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021.
One of these buildings is the former Red Bridge library branch in Kansas City. The other is the former Liberty branch at 1000 Kent St. The Liberty location is zoned C-2, a Heavy Business Commercial district. The building is 17,300 square feet on 1.50 acres.
Built in 1982 and expanded in 1992, the single-story Liberty property consists of two rectangular buildings connected by a breezeway.
Sealed bids for the properties may be mailed to or dropped off at MCPL’s Administrative Headquarters, 15616 E. U.S. Highway 24, Independence, MO 64050; or emailed to RealEstate@mymcpl.org.
Bids for the Liberty property should be marked Attn: Qun Fang, MCPL Director of Finance, while those for the Red Bridge property should be marked Attn: Steven V. Potter, MCPL Director and CEO.
The former Liberty Branch building was made vacant in September of this year after staff moved into the newly built Withers Branch at 1665 S. Withers Road in Liberty.
Proceeds from the sales will go toward the Library’s Capital Projects Fund, which supports ongoing maintenance and upkeep of all MCPL properties.
More information about both buildings, including full appraisal reports and photos, can be found at mymcpl.org/ForSale.
