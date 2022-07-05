KEARNEY — Owners say they are rebuilding the Arby's off Shanks Avenue in Kearney after a fire destroyed the fast food location in April.

Cas Banaszek, director of operations for RBA American's Kansas City market, the franchise owner, said once the demolition process is complete, Flynn Restaurant Group, which operates the local franchise along with other regional Arby's locations, plans to go through the standard city planning process to align on a construction timeframe.

"The length of this process is (to be determined). Once the plan is approved, construction will begin and take approximately four months to build. From there, Flynn Restaurant Group will set a grand reopening date for the Kearney location," states a release.

According to the state fire marshal's office in April, a cause of the fire was not determined. The fire began before 8 a.m. on April 9 at the fast food restaurant near the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and Interstate 35.

“Units arrived on scene within 2 minutes with heavy smoke showing from the roof,” stated a release at the time from Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District.

Thanks to assistance from Liberty, Fishing River and Lawson fire departments and districts, the blaze was contained within two hours and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant was one of the first fast food establishments in Kearney. It originally opened as GB’s in 1983 and served burgers and chicken. The brick building was later purchased and updated to create an Arby’s, the sandwich chain known for roast beef sandwiches.

The Arby's rebuilding is part of a $7 million renovation and investment project from Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest Arby's franchisee, that includes revitalization of 18 Arby’s locations across the Kansas City area.

"In the coming months, restaurants in the Kansas communities of Bonner Springs, Gardner, Kansas City, Lansing, Mission, Overland Park, Paola and Shawnee as well as Missouri communities of Belton, Excelsior Springs, Independence, Kearney, Lee's Summit, North Kansas City, Platte City and Raytown will undergo enhancements without disrupting the amazing service and incredible food quality guests have come to love," states a release on the project.