Jobs may be how many people earn their money, but there are other ways to generate income that may not require the level of effort of a nine-to-five gig.

Passive income streams can be a great way to earn substantial amounts of money. Passive income can be earned through investing in stocks, money market funds, real estate, livestock, or savings bonds. Lending money also can provide passive income. Though such income streams are described as "passive," they require an investment of time and/or money to get started.

