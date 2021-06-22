KEARNEY — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative announced results of its 2021 membership election and changes to its Board of Directors leadership.
PCEC is a democratically-controlled cooperative governed by nine directors elected by members of their respective districts to serve a three-year term. One seat per district is up for election each year.
Election results
“This year, members had the option to vote electronically or by mail-in ballot. Co-op election participation increased by 20% from the previous year, with a total of 1,041 consumer-members participating in the election process,” states a release.
An independent third party was responsible for administering the election and certifying the results.
Dennis Fulk of the West District and Theresa Wren of the North District were reelected as they were unopposed in the election. Kendall Davis was reelected in the South District, receiving 626 votes, while Jim Stoufer received 326 votes.
Bylaw amendment
The only bylaw amendment proposal on this year’s ballot passed with 95% of the vote. The proposal amends the cooperative’s bylaws to make it easier for members to vote in future elections by permanently allowing mail-in and online voting.
“It also allows for all votes to be counted toward the co-op’s annual meeting quorum and requires candidates to file in advance to ensure ballots are consistent,” states a release.
Board leadership changes
Board President Debi Koechner stepped down from her position as the head of the board as she is moving out of state to be closer to family. Directors voted to elect Kendall Davis as president and Larry Leachman as vice president.
“I’m honored to serve in the role as president for Platte-Clay’s Board of Directors,” said Davis. “I look forward to working with my fellow directors to continue building on the progress that has been made in recent years toward ensuring PCEC’s members have access to safe, reliable and affordable energy far into the future.”
Davis, an instructor at Metropolitan Community College and welding business owner, has served on the Board of Directors since 1991.
Platte-Clay Electric serves more than 24,000 accounts and nearly 3,000 miles of energized line in Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Platte and Ray counties.
