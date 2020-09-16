KEARNEY — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative’s membership reelected one director for each of the cooperative’s three service districts: north, west and south. Seats are the ballot every year in addition to proposed amendments to the co-op’s bylaws.
The election, which is usually conducted at the cooperative’s in-person annual meeting, was moved to an online and mail-in ballot format due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. A special waiver was granted to co-ops by the state this year to allow for this necessary change, states a Platte-Clay release. More than 860 PCEC consumer-members participated in the election, which is a 184% increase in member participation from 2019.
Debi Koechner of the north district, Gary Shanks of the south district and Kelly Parkhurst of the west district all retained their seats. Bylaw Amendment 1, pertaining to the process for approving memberships, passed with 97.5% of the vote while Amendment 2, pertaining to unclaimed capital credits, passed with 94.3% of the vote.
“We’re led by the consumer-members we serve so it was important for us to find a way to allow for democratic participation in the cooperative despite the challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Dave Deihl, CEO and general manager of Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative. “The future of our co-op is shaped by the needs of our members and we’re grateful for their active participation in our governance process.”
Platte-Clay serves more than 24,000 accounts and nearly 3,000 miles of energized line in Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Platte, and Ray counties.
